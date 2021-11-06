Ontario reports over 500 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

The Government of Ontario confirmed 508 new COVID-19 cases and three virus-related deaths on Saturday morning.

Today’s cases are lower than Friday’s 563, but higher than Thursday’s 438, Wednesday’s 378, Tuesday’s 331, and Monday’s 422.

Of the newly reported cases, 76 are in Toronto, 46 are in Peel Region, and 25 are in York Region.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, unvaccinated people account for most of Ontario’s COVID-19 hospital admissions.

Of the 203 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 151 are not fully immunized. Of the 130 people in the ICU with COVID-19, 115 are not fully vaccinated.

Due to a technical issue that delayed the release of some data, Elliott did not specify how many of Saturday’s cases are unvaccinated.

Ontario has now administered 22,594,149 COVID-19 vaccine doses. More than 88% of residents aged 12 and older have had one dose, and nearly 85% are fully immunized.

To date, Ontario has seen 602,595 COVID-19 cases and 9,896 virus-related deaths.