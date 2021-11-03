Ontario reports more than 350 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths

Ontario reported 378 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths on Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling average is 379.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 142 new cases are in fully vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 236 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, 237 people are hospitalized. Of those, 174 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 63 are fully vaccinated.

There are 137 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 12 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 22,552,851 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 88.3% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 84.7% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 601,086 COVID-19 infections and 9,886 deaths.