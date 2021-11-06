40K third-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments now available in Toronto

Thousands of appointments for third-dose COVID-19 vaccines are now available at the City of Toronto’s immunization clinics.

The City announced on Saturday that approximately 40,000 appointments are available for eligible residents over the next two weeks.

“Two doses of COVID-19 vaccine provide good protection against contracting the virus, and excellent protection against severe outcomes,” said Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health.

“A third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is now recommended for certain populations to obtain more durable protection. If you are eligible for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, I encourage you to book an appointment.”

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has recommended that people who are at the highest risk of waning protection or severe illness be offered a booster dose if it has been more than six months since they completed their vaccine series.

Eligible populations include those who got two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson.

Certain healthcare workers, individuals aged 70 or older, and First Nations, Inuit, and Metis adults can also get a third dose. The full list of eligible populations can be found online.

Third-dose appointment can be booked online or by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900.

In addition to the City-run clinics, eligible residents can get their third dose at participating pharmacies, as well as many doctor’s offices and health clinics.

Additional appointments will be opened up in the coming weeks, the City said.

“I continue to encourage all residents to get vaccinated so that they are protected and so we can protect the progress we have made fighting COVID-19,” said Mayor John Tory.