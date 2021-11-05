Ontario reporting more than 550 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Ontario reported 563 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The last time the province reported more than 500 new COVID-19 cases was on October 10.

The seven day rolling average is now 404.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 249 new cases are in fully vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 314 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

There are 563 new cases of #COVID19. 314 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 249 are in fully vaccinated individuals. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 5, 2021

Across Ontario, 225 people are hospitalized. Of those, 168 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 57 are fully vaccinated.

There are 129 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 12 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 22,585,340 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 88.4% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 84.9% have received both.