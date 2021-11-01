Ontario reports more than 400 new COVID-19 cases on Monday
Ontario reported 422 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Monday.
The seven-day rolling average is 362. Of the new cases reported, 61 are in Toronto.
- You might also like:
- Ontario to unveil third dose plan for COVID-19 vaccines next week
- Ontario moves into first phase of new COVID-19 reopening plan
- Canadians who got two doses of AstraZeneca may be offered booster: NACI
Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 161 new cases are in fully vaccinated people. Of today’s cases, 261 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.
There are 422 new cases of COVID-19. 261 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 161 are in fully vaccinated individuals.
Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn.
— Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 1, 2021
Across Ontario, 134 people are hospitalized, Elliott tweeted. Not all hospitals report COVID-19 related hospitalizations over the weekend. There are 133 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
The province has administered 22,522,144 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 88.2% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 84.5% have received both.
To date, Ontario has seen 600,377 COVID-19 infections and 9,874 deaths.