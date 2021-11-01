NewsCoronavirus

Ontario reports more than 400 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Brooke Taylor
Brooke Taylor
Nov 1 2021, 2:30 pm
Ontario reports more than 400 new COVID-19 cases on Monday
Ontario reported 422 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Monday.

The seven-day rolling average is 362. Of the new cases reported, 61 are in Toronto.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 161 new cases are in fully vaccinated people. Of today’s cases, 261 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, 134 people are hospitalized, Elliott tweeted. Not all hospitals report COVID-19 related hospitalizations over the weekend. There are 133 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

The province has administered 22,522,144 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 88.2% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 84.5% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 600,377 COVID-19 infections and 9,874 deaths.

