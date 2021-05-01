Ontario reports under 4,000 new COVID-19 cases for seventh straight day

The Government of Ontario confirmed 3,369 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, marking the seventh straight day that cases have remained under 4,000.

The province is also reporting 29 additional virus-related deaths.

Today’s cases are lower than Friday’s 3,947, Thursday’s 3,871, Wednesday’s 3,480, Monday’s 3,510, and Sunday’s 3,947, but higher than Tuesday’s 3,265.

Of the newly announced cases, 1,050 are in Toronto, 819 are in Peel, 286 are in York Region, 158 are in Ottawa, and 157 are in Durham.

A total of 2,152 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across the province, including 900 who in the ICU. An additional 637 people are in the ICU on a ventilator.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said over 46,800 tests were completed, and 5,247,684 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

At a COVID-19 modelling update Thursday, Dr. Steini Brown said that cases are “cresting at a very high level,” and that the plateau the province has reached is “precarious.”

There are still too many trips to and from work, and he recommended further limiting workplaces deemed essential and establishing supports so sick workers can stay home.

Premier Doug Ford’s government announced a plan to offer employees three paid sick days through the end of September, but opponents have criticized the plan as too little too late, since those self-isolating due to COVID-19 will need to take two weeks off.

To date, Ontario has seen 466,733 COVID-19 cases and 8,079 virus-related deaths.