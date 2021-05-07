These are the workplaces ordered to close by Toronto Public Health

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has ordered four workplaces to partially close after multiple workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Upper Crust, Macgregors Meat and Seafood Ltd., ITN Food Corporation, and 219 Dundas Developments Inc. have been ordered partially closed, while 4 Star Drywall was ordered to completely shut down.

A “partial closure” involves the mass dismissal of a shift or work area, rather than a full closure that mandates an entire workplace must be shut down.

Closure notices were issued to the aforementioned workplaces between April 29 and May 4 under a new Section 22 order that took effect on April 23. They will remain shut for 10 days.

The order, which has also been issued in Peel Region, allows the health unit to close a workplace when a “cluster” of five or more employees test positive for COVID-19 within a 14 day period and have “reasonably acquired” the infection at work.

On April 29, TPH ordered five businesses in the city to partially close under the Section 22 order and mandated that three fully shut down.

As of May 7, the City of Toronto has reported 153,124 COVID-19 cases and 3,138 virus-related deaths.