Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to be offered in select Ontario pharmacies

Doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are coming to 60 pharmacies in Ontario’s hotspot communities this week.

The doses are being delivered on Friday and Saturday, and details will be coming on how to book once they’re safely stocked in pharmacy fridges.

The selected pharmacies haven’t been revealed yet, but people living in high-transmission postal codes should be able to book an appointment to receive the mRNA vaccine soon, health officials said at a vaccine update Thursday.

Pharmacies have so far been offering AstraZeneca shots to people 40 and up, and a small number administered Pfizer shots as part of a pilot program. This is the first time Moderna shots will be offered in a pharmacy setting.

The pharmacies receiving Moderna shots will be different from the ones administering AstraZeneca. Officials said that decision was to simplify storage and administration for pharmacy staff, so that each pharmacy location will only handle one type of vaccine.

Outside of pharmacy vaccination stream, Ontarians can also book a shot at a mass immunization clinic via the province-wide booking system.