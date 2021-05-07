Here are the COVID-19 pop-up vaccine clinics in Toronto today

Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in hotspot communities are open around Toronto on a daily basis. Walk-in appointments and shots are available first-come, first-serve at alternating locations depending on the day.

Because information regarding vaccine availability is rapidly changing, the City of Toronto teamed up with Vaccine Hunters Canada to help residents find appointments at city-run and pop-up vaccination clinics.

These pop-up clinics sites are now offering COVID-19 vaccines to hotspot residents and some hotspot workers age 18 and up on Friday, May 7:

Woodbine Racetrack ( 555 Rexdale Blvd, Etobicoke )

Open 10 am – 8 pm or until supplies last.

18+ residents in residents who live in Toronto hotspot postal codes are eligible, but those who live or work in M9R, M9V or M9W will be prioritized.

Open 8 am until supplies last.

18+ residents in ALL hotspot postal codes: M1B, M1C, M1E, M1G, M1H, M1J, M1K, M1L, M1M, M1P, M1R, M1S, M1T, M1V, M1W, M1X, M2J, M2M, M2R, M3A, M3C, M3H, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M4A, M4H, M4X, M5A, M5B, M5N, M5V, M6A, M6B, M6E, M6H, M6K, M6L, M6M, M6N, M8V, M9A, M9B, M9C, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9P, M9R, M9V, M9W.

Open 9 am until supplies last.

18+ residents or workers in M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M6B, M6L, M6M, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9W, and M9P.

Open 11 am – 8 pm or until supplies last.

18+ residents and workers inM3H M3J M3L M3M M3N M6A M6K M6L M9L M9M M9N.

Mobile pop-up site.

18+ residents in any Toronto hotspot postal code.

The City of Toronto shares new information with Vaccine Hunters at the end of each day. The volunteers running the Twitter account attempt to give a heads-up on where eligible residents in hotspots can access the vaccine.

More appointments in hotspot communities are quickly becoming available now that the provincial government has allocated more COVID-19 vaccines to hotspot postal codes beginning in early May.

As of May 3, adults over the age of 18 that reside in one of the 114 hot spot neighbourhoods in Ontario can book an appointment through the province’s online booking system.

As of May 7, Toronto has administered 1,333,283 COVID-19 vaccine doses.