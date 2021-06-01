Ontario reports less than 700 COVID-19 cases as Stay-at-Home order set to lift

Ontario reported 699 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, the lowest count since October of last year.

The province hasn’t seen a daily case count this low since October 18, when 658 cases were reported. This is the first time since the second and third waves that the daily case count has been below 700.

New infections have been trending down lately as Ontarians get vaccinated and Torontonians enter their eighth month under either a lockdown or a Stay-at-Home order.

Tuesday’s case count is even lower than Monday’s 916, Sunday’s 1,033 new cases, Saturday’s 1,057, Friday’s 1,273, Thursday’s 1,135, Wednesday’s 1,096.

Broken down by region, 207 of Tuesday’s cases are in Toronto, 144 are in Peel, and 52 are in York Region.

Another 9 COVID-19-related deaths were also reported Tuesday, bringing Ontario’s death toll to 8,766.

So far the province has administered more than 9.2 million vaccine doses, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Ontarians 80 and up as well as Indigenous adults, people with certain medical conditions, and healthcare workers are now eligible for their second dose.

On Wednesday, the province’s Stay-at-Home order is scheduled to lift. But indoor gatherings will still be prohibited and many activities won’t be back on the menu until Ontario enters Step 1 of its reopening plan in mid-June.

To date, the province has seen 532,158 COVID-19 cases.