Ontario provincial parks are free on weekdays starting tomorrow
The free day-use passes at Ontario provincial parks will be available on weekdays starting on Monday.
After being cooped up inside for most of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ontario residents will have the opportunity to get outside at a reduced cost this summer. From June 7 until September 2, admission to 115 provincial parks is free from Monday to Thursday.
The free passes are for day-use only, meaning they’re ideal for a hike, walk, or a picnic by the lake.
In response to heightened demand for outdoor space during the pandemic, Ontario has also created a system for hikers to reserve a daily vehicle permit up to five days before their visit. The new booking system is available for 17 popular parks this summer:
- Algonquin
- Arrowhead
- Batchawana Bay
- Craigleith
- Darlington
- Forks of the Credit
- Kakabeka Falls
- Kettle Lakes
- Lake Superior
- Long Point
- Mono Cliffs
- North Beach
- Pinery
- Presqu’ile
- Sandbanks
- Sibbald Point
- Turkey Point
All that’s left to do now is choose a park and make a reservation.