Ontario provincial parks are free on weekdays starting tomorrow

The free day-use passes at Ontario provincial parks will be available on weekdays starting on Monday.

After being cooped up inside for most of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ontario residents will have the opportunity to get outside at a reduced cost this summer. From June 7 until September 2, admission to 115 provincial parks is free from Monday to Thursday.

The free passes are for day-use only, meaning they’re ideal for a hike, walk, or a picnic by the lake.

In response to heightened demand for outdoor space during the pandemic, Ontario has also created a system for hikers to reserve a daily vehicle permit up to five days before their visit. The new booking system is available for 17 popular parks this summer:

Algonquin

Arrowhead

Batchawana Bay

Craigleith

Darlington

Forks of the Credit

Kakabeka Falls

Kettle Lakes

Lake Superior

Long Point

Mono Cliffs

North Beach

Pinery

Presqu’ile

Sandbanks

Sibbald Point

Turkey Point

All that’s left to do now is choose a park and make a reservation.