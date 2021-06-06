NewsCuratedOutdoors

Ontario provincial parks are free on weekdays starting tomorrow

Jun 6 2021, 7:00 am
The free day-use passes at Ontario provincial parks will be available on weekdays starting on Monday.

After being cooped up inside for most of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ontario residents will have the opportunity to get outside at a reduced cost this summer. From June 7 until September 2, admission to 115 provincial parks is free from Monday to Thursday.

The free passes are for day-use only, meaning they’re ideal for a hike, walk, or a picnic by the lake.

In response to heightened demand for outdoor space during the pandemic, Ontario has also created a system for hikers to reserve a daily vehicle permit up to five days before their visit. The new booking system is available for 17 popular parks this summer:

  • Algonquin
  • Arrowhead
  • Batchawana Bay
  • Craigleith
  • Darlington
  • Forks of the Credit
  • Kakabeka Falls
  • Kettle Lakes
  • Lake Superior
  • Long Point
  • Mono Cliffs
  • North Beach
  • Pinery
  • Presqu’ile
  • Sandbanks
  • Sibbald Point
  • Turkey Point

All that’s left to do now is choose a park and make a reservation.

