TTC and GO Transit offering free rides to vaccine appointments this Sunday

The TTC and Metrolinx are offering free rides on Sunday to anyone with a booked appointment at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, and free return trips to those who show proof they got their shot.

People can show proof of appointment to board a TTC vehicle, GO train, or the UP Express on Sunday, and show proof they get vaccinated for a free return trip.

The free rides are part of the joint effort between the City of Toronto and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) to host the pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto Vaccine Day, dubbed “Our Winning Shot,” could see up to 25,000 doses of vaccine administered at Scotiabank Arena, according to the City.

Staff and volunteers working the event will also be able to get a free ride on the TTC, GO, or UP as long as they show their employee ID.

According to the city, more than 21,000 people have registered for Toronto Vaccine Day so far.

“I want to thank everyone who has already stepped forward,” Mayor John Tory said at a Wednesday morning news conference.

More than 75% of Toronto adults have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 30% are fully vaccinated.

The Scotiabank clinic will primarily be administering Moderna, with Pfizer reserved for youth aged 12 to 17.