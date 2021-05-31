Camping and travel bans extended in Ontario through mid-June

Ontario has extended its ban on camping until mid-June, meaning outdoor enthusiasts will have a later start to the season than usual due to COVID-19.

Recreational camping on public lands is now forbidden until at least June 16, and the ban could be extended further in two-week increments.

On Saturday, the province announced a slew of lengthened public health orders, including a ban on recreational travel around the province and a provision that allows health workers to transfer hospital patients without their consent due to COVID-19 overflow.

The extension comes as Ontario’s Stay-at-Home order is set to expire on June 2, but the province doesn’t move into Step 1 of its reopening plan until June 14.

In Step 1, campsites and campgrounds will reopen, and outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed.

Provincial parks are currently open for day-use activities such as hiking and walking. The province is offering free daytime admission during weekdays at many of its provincial parks this summer.