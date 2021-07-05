More than 44,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments are still available in Toronto this week

It’s a good week to get vaccinated, Toronto.

More than 44,000 vaccination appointments are available at Toronto’s City-run mass immunization clinics during the week of July 5.

Anyone who has booked their vaccination for later this summer is urged to take advantage of these new appointments and get immunized earlier.

“Every day we are closer to getting back to the city that we love as Torontonians step up and get vaccinated. But we need everyone to do their part,” Mayor John Tory said.

“Every resident in Toronto has a role to play in protecting the community and putting the pandemic behind us.”

All Torontonians aged 12 and older are now eligible to book an appointment for their first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Appointments can be booked online, or by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900.

The City noted that since vaccination rates are a key consideration in Ontario’s reopening plan, the sooner everyone is fully vaccinated, the sooner Toronto can open up.

For the province to move to Step 3, 70 to 80% of eligible Ontarians need to have had their first dose, and 25% must be fully vaccinated.

As of June 30 – when Toronto’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard was last updated – more than 67% of residents have received one vaccine dose, and over 38% have had two shots.

“Vaccines are how we end this pandemic,” said Councillor Joe Cressy, the Chair of the Toronto Board of Health.

“By getting fully vaccinated with two doses, Torontonians are helping to keep our city safe, and moving us even closer to the day when COVID-19 is finally behind us. This is how we get back to enjoying the city that we love.”

To date, Toronto has seen 170,023 COVID-19 cases and 3,570 virus-related deaths.