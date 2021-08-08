Ontario reports over 400 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since June

The Government of Ontario confirmed 423 new COVID-19 cases and six virus-related deaths on Sunday morning. The last time cases were above 400 was on June 14.

Today’s cases are higher than Saturday’s 378, Friday’s 340, Thursday’s 213, Wednesday’s 139, Tuesday’s 164, and Monday’s 168.

Of the newly announced cases, 109 are in Toronto, 57 are in York Region, 51 are in Peel Region, 42 are in Hamilton, and 29 are in Windsor-Essex.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said nearly 15,000 tests were completed, and 19,872,210 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Ontario is reporting 423 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 15,000 tests completed. Locally, there are 109 new cases in Toronto, 57 in York Region, 51 in Peel Region, 42 in Hamilton and 29 in Windsor-Essex. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) August 8, 2021

Ontario has been in Step 3 of the provincial COVID-19 reopening plan since July 16.

The province will remain in the step until key public health indicators are met. These include having 75% of Ontarians aged 12 and over fully vaccinated.

To date, Ontario has seen 552,479 COVID-19 cases and 9,407 virus-related deaths.