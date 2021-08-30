Ontario reports under 700 new COVID-19 cases with 527 in unvaccinated people

The Government of Ontario confirmed 694 new COVID-19 cases on Monday morning. No additional virus-related deaths have been reported.

The majority of today’s cases are individuals who are not vaccinated.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 527 of Monday’s cases are unvaccinated individuals or those whose vaccination status is unknown.

Across Ontario, 226 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 160 are in the ICU. Due to incomplete data, the vaccination status of hospital and ICU admissions was not announced.

There are 694 new cases of COVID-19. 527 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 167 are in fully vaccinated individuals. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) August 30, 2021

Monday’s cases are lower than Sunday’s 740, Saturday’s 835, and Friday’s 781, but higher than Thursday’s 678, Wednesday’s 660, and Tuesday’s 486.

Of the newly reported cases, 121 are in Toronto, 104 are in Peel Region, 98 are in York Region, and 74 are in Hamilton.

Ontario has now administered 20,726,778 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Nearly 82.9% of residents aged 12 and over have had one dose, and 76.1% are fully immunized.

To date, Ontario has seen 565,025 COVID-19 cases and 9,498 virus-related deaths.