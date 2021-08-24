Ontario reports 486 new COVID-19 infections, 372 not fully vaccinated

Ontario reported 486 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Health, 16 of the deaths occurred more than two months ago and were included in Tuesday’s count as part of a data cleanup.

The seven-day rolling average for cases now sits at 600 new infections per day. The province hasn’t reached an average this high since early June.

Most of the latest cases are in unvaccinated individuals, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott. Of the newest patients, 372 are not fully vaccinated. Only 114 new infections are in fully immunized individuals.

Across Ontario, there are 295 people in hospital with COVID-19, 268 of whom are not fully vaccinated. At the moment there are also 156 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 149 of them are partially or not vaccinated.

Broken down by region, 129 of the newest COVID-19 patients live in Toronto, 82 live in Peel, and 45 live in York Region.

Ontario has now administered more than 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. Everyone 12 and up is eligible to get their shot and can book an appointment using the province’s online tool.

Right now, 82% of Ontarians 12 and up have at least one shot, and 75% are fully immunized.

To date, the province has seen 560,637 total COVID-19 infections and 9,471 deaths.