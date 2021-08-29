Ontario reports 740 new COVID-19 cases, 551 in unvaccinated individuals

The Government of Ontario confirmed 740 new COVID-19 cases and two additional virus-related deaths on Sunday morning.

The majority of today’s cases are individuals who are not vaccinated.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 551 of Sunday’s cases are unvaccinated individuals or those whose vaccination status is unknown.

Across Ontario, 214 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 158 are in the ICU. Due to incomplete data, the vaccination status of hospital and ICU admissions was not announced.

Sunday’s cases are lower than Saturday’s 835 and Friday’s 781, but higher than Thursday’s 678, Wednesday’s 660, Tuesday’s 486, and Monday’s 639.

Of the newly reported cases, 141 are in Toronto, 106 are in Hamilton, 63 are in Peel Region, and 63 are in York Region.

Ontario has now administered 20,709,011 COVID-19 vaccine doses. More than 82% of residents aged 12 and over have had one dose, and 76% are fully immunized.

To date, Ontario has seen 564,331 COVID-19 cases and 9,498 virus-related deaths.