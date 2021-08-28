Seven COVID-19 cases linked to Markham basketball tournament, outbreak declared

Multiple COVID-19 cases have been linked to a basketball tournament in Markham earlier this month, forcing York Region Public Health (YRPH) to declare an outbreak.

YRPH issued a notice on Friday, warning anyone who attended the “Phoenix Classic – Back to the Trenches Basketball Tournament” that they may have been exposed to the virus.

The tournament was held at the Battle Arena, located at 7261 Victoria Park Avenue, from August 13 to 15.

The health unit noted that the arena did not maintain a proper list of contacts, but that a “large number” of participants and spectators were in attendance.

The Battle Arena has been fined for failure to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act.

“If you attended this tournament, you may have been exposed to COVID-19 and may be at risk of transmitting it to others,” YRPH aid.

To date, seven cases have been associated with the basketball tournament, and an outbreak was declared on August 24.

The health unit is advising all players, spectators, and anyone else who was present at the event to get tested for COVID-19, even those who have no symptoms or are fully vaccinated.

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms, even mild ones, should self-isolate.

“The risk of spreading COVID-19 through sports such as basketball is greatly reduced when everyone who is playing or attending are fully vaccinated,” YRPH said.

“The best way to protect yourself, your family, and others is to get fully immunized with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.”