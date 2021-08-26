Ontario reports nearly 680 new COVID-19 cases, 537 in people without both shots

Ontario reported 678 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Thursday.

Six of the last seven days have seen case counts above 600, bringing the weekly rolling average to 646 cases per day.

Broken down by region, 144 of the latest cases are in Toronto, 97 are in York Region, and 102 are in Peel.

About 80% of Thursday’s cases are in people who are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, only 141 of the latest cases are in fully immunized individuals. The remaining 537 were not fully immunized.

Right now 302 people are in hospital with COVID-19, and 271 of them are not fully vaccinated. Of the 165 people in the ICU with COVID-19, 155 are not fully vaccinated.

The province has administered more than 20 million vaccine doses so far, and 82% of people age 12 and up have at least one shot and 76% have both doses.

To date, Ontario has seen 561,975 total COVID-19 cases and 9,472 deaths.