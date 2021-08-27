Ontario reports 781 new COVID-19 cases, highest count in 12 weeks

Ontario reported 781 new COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths on Friday.

Fourteen of the deaths occurred more than two months ago and were discovered during a data cleanup.

Friday’s case count is the highest in more than two months and brings the weekly rolling average to 665.

Broken down by region, 185 of the latest cases are in Toronto, 93 are in York Region, and 96 are in Peel.

More than 80% of Friday’s cases are in people who are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, only 147 of the latest cases are in fully immunized individuals. The remaining 634 were not fully immunized.

Right now, 306 people are in hospital with COVID-19, and 279 of them are not fully vaccinated. Of the 158 people in the ICU with COVID-19, 149 are not fully vaccinated.

The province has administered more than 20 million vaccine doses so far, and 83% of people age 12 and up have at least one shot, and 76% have both doses.

To date, Ontario has seen 562,756 total COVID-19 cases and 9,489 deaths.