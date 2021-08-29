Seventeen COVID-19 cases linked to dance event in Vaughan

York Region Public Health (YRPH) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak after more than a dozen virus cases were traced back to a dance event held in Vaughan earlier this month.

Patrick Casey, corporate communications director for York Region, confirmed to Daily Hive that 17 COVID-19 cases have been linked to an event organized by The NINE Dance Academy and Performing Dance Arts.

The event was held at The Royalton Hospitality, located at 8201 Weston Road, between August 17 and 19. YRPH declared the outbreak on August 24.

According to the academy’s Facebook page, it held a dance intensive at the banquet hall on the aforementioned dates.

When it announced the venue last month, The NINE Dance Academy called the Royalton, “[a] huge facility with a ton of room to dance safely and distanced.”

The health unit is now in the process of contacting attendees regarding the possible exposure.

“We continue to see an increase in COVID-19 cases in our community, especially among those who are not fully vaccinated,” Casey said.

“We are in the fourth wave and it is predicted case numbers will continue to rise into the fall. However, we do have the power to reduce the impact by getting vaccinated [and] continuing to practice public health measures.”