Ontario reports over 800 new COVID-19 cases, highest count since June 4

The Government of Ontario confirmed 835 new COVID-19 on Saturday morning, the highest daily count the province has seen since 914 cases were reported on June 4.

Seven additional virus-related deaths have also been confirmed.

Saturday’s cases are higher than Friday’s 781, Thursday’s 678, Wednesday’s 660, Tuesday’s 486, Monday’s 639, and Sunday’s 722.

Of the newly reported cases, 168 are in Toronto, 114 are in Peel Region, and 102 are in York Region.

The majority of today’s cases are individuals who are not vaccinated.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 675 of Saturday’s cases are unvaccinated individuals or those whose vaccination status is unknown.

Unvaccinated people also account for most of Ontario’s COVID-19 hospital admissions.

Of the 343 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 313 are not fully immunized. Of the 162 people in the ICU with COVID-19, 154 are not fully vaccinated.

There are 835 new cases of #COVID19. 675 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 160 are in fully vaccinated individuals. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) August 28, 2021

Ontario has now administered 20,679,316 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Elliott said 82.7% of residents aged 12 and over have had one dose, and nearly 75.9% are fully immunized.

Tor date, Ontario has seen 563,591 COVID-19 cases and 9,496 virus-related deaths.