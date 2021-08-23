Ontario reports more than 630 new COVID-19 infections, and 515 of the patients weren't fully vaccinated

Ontario reported 639 new COVID-19 cases and no more deaths Monday, marking the fourth day this week with more than 600 infections.

The seven-day rolling average for cases now sits at 580 new infections per day. It hasn’t been that high since June 10.

Most of the latest cases are in unvaccinated individuals, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott. Of the newest patients, 515 were not fully vaccinated. Only 124 new infections are in fully immunized individuals.

Across Ontario, there are 204 people in hospital with COVID-19 at the moment and 151 people in ICU.

Broken down by region, 124 of the newest COVID-19 patients live in Toronto, 97 live in Peel, 91 live in York Region, and 64 live in Hamilton.

Ontario has now administered more than 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. Everyone 12 and up is eligible to get their shot and can book an appointment using the province’s online tool.

Right now, 75% of Ontarians 12 and up have at least one shot, and 82% are fully immunized.

To date, the province has seen 560,151 total COVID-19 infections and 9,453 deaths.