Anti-mask protest expected at Toronto Pearson Airport on Saturday

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
|
Aug 28 2021, 9:25 am
Travellers are being warned to arrive at Pearson Airport early on Saturday due to a planned anti-mask protest.

The airport issued a statement on Saturday morning, notifying passengers that an anti-mask demonstration is expected to take place at Terminal 3 from 12 to 3 pm.

“We do not expect any significant operational impacts,” Pearson tweeted.

“But we kindly ask that passengers scheduled to depart from Terminal 3 give themselves plenty of time by arriving early.”


Terminal 3 is served by several major airlines, including WestJet, Delta, and American Airlines. A dozen flights are scheduled to depart from the terminal 3 during the protest.

In accordance with public health measures, Pearson requires all passengers and staff to wear a mask inside the airport, except while eating or drinking.

