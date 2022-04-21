Scarborough’s Fishman Lobster Clubhouse has opened a second restaurant north of Toronto with morning dim sum and new dinner specials.

Owners of the east-end eatery are welcoming customers to its newest seafood spot, Jumbo Lobster Restaurant at 7501 Woodbine Avenue in Markham.

The menu will feature some of the same great menu items that are served at Fishman Lobster Clubhouse.

Canada’s beloved Marvel star Simu Liu is a big fan of Fishman’s Lobster Clubhouse and even gave the local eatery a shoutout back in December.

“You got these massive towers of lobster, drizzled in black bean sauce or like stir-fried with gingered scallion. In my opinion, the best way to have lobster,” said the Kim’s Convenience star in a Buzzfeed interview. “There’s no restaurant that does it quite like it.”

Expect to take down some delicious dim sum eats starting as early as 10 am and a BBQ pig and pork plate for dinner.

Jumbo Lobster Restaurant is open every day from 10 am to 11 pm.

Jumbo Lobster Restaurant

Address: 7501 Woodbine Avenue

Phone: 905-513-6388

Website