Casa Madera is getting ready to welcome guests to its ultimate dining experience in Toronto next week, and here’s what to expect.

Starting April 5, guests will feel as though they’ve been transported to Tulum, Mexico.

You might also like: Eataly Toronto to host first ever "Wine & Cheese Festa" this April

Canadian coffee chain partners with Indigo to open cafes at select locations

3 popular international restaurant brands coming to Toronto this year

The LA-based group Noble 33 brings all four elements — water, earth, fire, and air — to the forefront to create an immersive dining experience.

As guests enter, they will be captivated by the stunning architecture and design, inspired by the Mexican coastal environment. Music, drinks and more, the vibes were absolutely immaculate.

The space features a dimly lit bar that seems to tie the room together, offering a more laid-back alternative for those looking to simply grab one of their many drinks.

They have an extensive cocktail and wine menu inspired by the elements, each with its own stunning presentation whether it be lit on fire or smoked.

Casa Madera’s cocktail program is extensive, curated using a farm-to-glass mixology program and uses hand-picked herbs from 1 Hotel’s on-site Garden Pavilion. It also includes non-alcoholic and low-proof selections.

Grab a drink or two and check out their mouthwatering menu featuring delicious appetizers like hummus dips, Pulpo, and a $40 “Albondiga, a large yet satisfying meatball topped with shredded cheese.

As for their mains, their choices include tiger shrimp tacos, mushroom truffle risotto, and “fire and sea” an 8oz filet.

The Mexican and Meditteranean inspiration is truly captured in each bite. The flavours are bold and enticing, leaving you satisfied after your meal.

Although they have hearty meal options, Casa Madera also offers vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and keto options.

Reservations can now be made online, but book ahead of time before they fill up.

Casa Madera

Address: 50 Wellington Street West

Phone: 416-601-3593