Toronto’s newest food destination for tapas and wine has just opened in the city’s King Street West area.

If you’re looking for elevated tapas, craft cocktails, and a late-night hub, Bar Chica is the place to be.

Situated steps away from King Street West, lovers of traditional Spanish eats can stop by 75 Portland Street and indulge in the delicacies created at Bar Chica.

The new bar is described as “the playful little scenester sister” of Toronto’s Patria restaurant that has brought this concept to life.

Their menu consists of a list of small plates, larger portioned meals, and, of course, desserts. They have a full cocktail menu and wine list to keep you entertained all night long.

Bar Chica is open from Sunday to Wednesday, 5 pm to 1 am, and Thursday to Saturday, from 5 pm to 2 am. They serve food until midnight Sundays to Wednesdays, and 1:30 am Thursdays to Saturdays.

Bar Chica

Address: 75 Portland Street

Phone: 416-479-9779

Website | Instagram