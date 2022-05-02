Get that oven burning, La Pizza Week has officially kicked off in cities across Canada and the list of pizzerias taking part is out.

For the next two weeks, from May 1 until May 14, a ton of restaurants in the country will serve mouthwatering pizza pies through the festival, brought to us by La Poutine Week and Le Burger Week.

So far there are 24 pizzerias and restaurants in Toronto participating in the event and pizza lovers can vote for their favourite on the festival’s website.

La Pizza Week has partnered up with DoorDash and customers will be able to order for pick-up or delivery through the app.

La Pizza Week is launching in restaurants across Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

You can find the list of participating restaurants here.