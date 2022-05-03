Here are all the Jollibee locations in Toronto (MAP)

Since opening its first location, Jollibee, the popular Filipino fast-food joint, has exploded across Toronto and the GTA with its aggressive expansion plans.

Jollibee has dominated the city and is now making its way west with its first location in Vancouver and more to come.

If you’re one of the few who have yet to try their mouthwatering menu, don’t stress – we’ve got you covered.

There are a total of 11 locations in Toronto and the GTA. Here’s where you can find them:

All of these locations offer takeout, pick-up, and delivery options through DoorDash.