The Shangri-La Toronto has partnered with Cirque du Soleil’s KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities for a limited-edition afternoon tea.

Available until mid-July, the hotel’s Lobby Lounge will serve the Cirque du Soleil-inspired afternoon tea curated by Shangri-La Toronto’s new pastry chef, Calvin Wat.

The menu includes “Invisible Lobster Roll,” “Steak & Disappearing Potato,” “World’s Lightest Baguette,” “Smoking Cigar,” and the “Chocolate Clock.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shangri-La Hotel, Toronto (@shangrilato)

“We are delighted to be partnering with the sensational Cirque du Soleil for this exciting season and hope to bring our guests a sense of mysticism and magnificence through this unique experience,” said Kari Koskela, General Manager of Shangri-La Toronto.

Along with the afternoon tea, the hotel is also offering an Ultimate Cirque du Soleil Escape, which includes a lavish one-night stay at Shangri-La Toronto, two VIP Cirque du Soleil tickets with access to the VIP suite with a fully licensed bar, appetizers before the show and during intermission.

There will also be a pre-show photo opportunity with a KURIOS cast member and a dedicated entrance for hotel guests with VIP service hosts. Talk about luxury.

You might also like: Hazukido Canada to open two more Toronto bakeries very soon

Wendy's Canada celebrates new breakfast menu launch with free coffee

Putting the "oh!" in patio: This popular Toronto hangout is reopening next week

To top it all off, the stay will also offer guests breakfast for two at the hotel and complimentary valet parking.

The package will be available until July 11 and starts from $950 for two. The afternoon tea will be available until July 10 and priced at $98 per person.

Reservations can be made via OpenTable, email [email protected] or by calling 647-788-8281.