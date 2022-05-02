FoodCheap EatsDessertsFood News

Hazukido Canada to open two more Toronto bakeries very soon

May 2 2022, 4:22 pm
Hazukido, the Japanese-style French croissant chain, will open two more locations in the Toronto area very soon.

Since opening in 2020, Hazukido has expanded across the region with five storefronts in Toronto and the GTA.

The two new additions will be located in Yorkville at 1200 Bay Street and at Fairview Mall, 1800 Sheppard Avenue East.

 

Hazukido specializes in preserving French traditions through every croissant.

To have a perfect crunch in every bite, they do a special folding technique that creates a honeycomb texture, making them crispy and tender.

Their menu consists of various combinations, from savoury choices to sweet treats.

Keep an eye on their socials for any updates on their store openings.

Hazukido

Address: 1800 Sheppard Avenue East

Address: 1200 Bay Street

Website | Instagram

Karen DoradeaKaren Doradea
