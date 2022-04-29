Dragic has a good laugh after Raptors exit from playoffs

Revenge is a dish best served piping hot if you’re Goran Dragic.

Just 10 minutes after the Toronto Raptors were eliminated by the Philadelphia 76ers in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the guard took to Twitter to litter out what can only be assumed to be a jovial reaction to his former team’s exit.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) April 29, 2022

He’d know the pain of being eliminated.

Dragic and his Brooklyn Nets were swept in their first-round playoff series by the Boston Celtics — the first team to exit and the only club this season to lose in four games in the opening series. He averaged 10.5 points, 1.5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds in the series, his second-straight season getting swept out of the first round of the playoffs after a collapse with the Miami Heat a year ago.

Raptors fans let him have it after the prompt exit.

Dragic’s history with the Toronto franchise is notable, to say the least.

He was acquired by the Raptors from the Miami Heat last summer in the sign-and-trade swap that sent Kyle Lowry to South Beach. After the trade, Dragic told a Slovenian outlet Toronto is not his “preferred destination” and that he has “higher ambitions” of playing for a “contender.”

Dragic apologized for the comments and eventually joined the Raptors after saying he was looking forward to playing in Toronto. However, his stint lasted just four games before being taken out of the team’s rotation — sitting on the bench for a month.

The 35-year-old then took a personal leave from the team instead of practicing at Miami’s facility and attending the team’s games.

He never returned to the club and was eventually traded to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Thad Young and Drew Eubanks. The Spurs bought him out, allowing him to sign in Brooklyn.

Dragic was booed throughout the game in his return to Toronto on March 1.

He had previously said there were no hard feelings with the Raptors.

Dragic’s keyboard might’ve told a different story on Thursday.