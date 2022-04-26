"Higher ambitions": Raptors fans troll Dragic after Nets swept out of playoffs

Last night, Goran Dragic and the Nets were swept out of the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Boston Celtics, becoming the only team this season to lose in four games in the opening series.

After being listed as the pre-season title favourite, the Nets were plagued by on and off-court issues all season long and are headed for an early exit.

Raptors fans didn’t hold back in making their feelings known about Dragic. With Toronto forcing a Game 6 with a big win over the Philadelphia 76ers, they officially advanced at least a few days further in the playoffs than the team’s starting point guard for the opening game of this season.

A quick refresher about Dragic’s history with the Raptors:

It’s safe to say things didn’t quite work out the way he planned.

“Every day there was something different, something difficult,” Dragic told reporters last night about his time in Brooklyn, adding he was unsure about his free agency decisions.

Dragic had previously said there were no hard feelings with the Raptors, while all public comments from the team seemed to indicate the same.

But Raptors fans didn’t hold back on Dragic, with the “higher ambitions” comment itself trending across Canada. Here’s some of the Twitter reaction:

“Higher ambitions” can now watch Toronto from his couch — 〽️o (Draft Stingley jr)😐💭 (@BarnesxROTY) April 26, 2022

Remember when Dragic said … — jl (@jlgu3vara) April 26, 2022

The Raptors have more playoff wins than Dragic’s Brooklyn Nets. Sorry Goran, we have higher ambitions. #WeTheNorth https://t.co/oOiCm6bt4U pic.twitter.com/SLsqFYEkO2 — Alykhan Khamisa Ravjiani (AK) (@AlykhanKR) April 26, 2022

Raptors fans watching the 76ers choke and Dragic get swept in the same day pic.twitter.com/Q0RhENbZR8 — UZi (@13Uzi) April 26, 2022

dragic got swept thats a win for me pic.twitter.com/IMRfKAjHcw — gtj hive (@siakamvp) April 26, 2022

Sorry to Dragic and his higher ambitions 🧹🧹🧹 — Sarah says 💉😷 (@sarahrimmington) April 26, 2022

Shoutout to Goran Dragic and his higher ambitions. — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) April 26, 2022

Goran Dragic left the raptors, and he wanted a ring with the Nets. But they got eliminated before the Raptors lmao.. Karma sucks man. — Daniel Renn (@Danielrenn7) April 26, 2022

Higher ambitions about to get SWEPT — Ameer (@AmeerJHamid) April 25, 2022

LMAO dragic and his higher ambitions — Perkus Tooth in the booth (@_zestymordant) April 25, 2022

Lmaoo goran dragic chose to not play for the raptors who are gonna be in the playoffs longer than the nets — J (@Semajatrois_) April 25, 2022

Just remember Raptors fans… no matter what happens to us #WeTheNorth Goran Dragic wanted to leave to play for a "contender" lol — Chris Ingraham (@ChrisIngraham2) April 25, 2022

By "higher ambitions", Goran Dragic obviously meant being on the only team to get swept in the first round of the playoffs. — Ben Carlos (@BenJCarlos) April 26, 2022

Goran Dragic had higher aspirations and got swept in the first round — Swish (@TalkRaptors) April 26, 2022

Game 6 for the Raptors is set for Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena, with tipoff at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT. No word on Dragic’s next game.