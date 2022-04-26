SportsBasketballRaptors

"Higher ambitions": Raptors fans troll Dragic after Nets swept out of playoffs

Adam Laskaris
Apr 26 2022, 3:15 pm
John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Last night, Goran Dragic and the Nets were swept out of the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Boston Celtics, becoming the only team this season to lose in four games in the opening series.

After being listed as the pre-season title favourite, the Nets were plagued by on and off-court issues all season long and are headed for an early exit.

Raptors fans didn’t hold back in making their feelings known about Dragic. With Toronto forcing a Game 6 with a big win over the Philadelphia 76ers, they officially advanced at least a few days further in the playoffs than the team’s starting point guard for the opening game of this season.

A quick refresher about Dragic’s history with the Raptors:

It’s safe to say things didn’t quite work out the way he planned.

“Every day there was something different, something difficult,” Dragic told reporters last night about his time in Brooklyn, adding he was unsure about his free agency decisions.

Dragic had previously said there were no hard feelings with the Raptors, while all public comments from the team seemed to indicate the same.

But Raptors fans didn’t hold back on Dragic, with the “higher ambitions” comment itself trending across Canada. Here’s some of the Twitter reaction:

Game 6 for the Raptors is set for Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena, with tipoff at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT. No word on Dragic’s next game.

