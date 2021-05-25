10 distanced things to do in Toronto this week: May 25 to May 30

Please Note: As of April 8, Toronto is under Ontario’s Stay-at-Home order. This means you must stay at home as much as possible and only go out for necessities, including getting food, going to work, and getting exercise. If you go out, maintain the six feet physical distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

It’s the final full week of May and there are always things to do in Toronto that are safe, fun, and delicious!

Here’s a list of ideas that may help you through the last full week of May:

Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market Farmers Market opened its outdoor season on May 1 with all the fresh produce and goods. The farmers’ market is located on Market Street between The Esplanade and Wilton Street. According to the City, year-round farmers’ markets will continue to operate inside the Temporary Market at 125 The Esplanade, and lineup spots for both indoor and outdoor markets will start on Market Street.

When: Saturdays, from 7 am to 3 pm.

Where: The Seasonal Outdoor Area.

The Art Guild of Scarborough has been showcasing artworks from across Canada online during the pandemic. Each year they present three annual juried Art Shows: the Fall and Spring Shows at the Centennial Recreation Centre, Scarborough and the Arthur Show in June at the Cedar Ridge Gallery. For this year’s Spring Show and Sale, the Art Guild has a list of pieces for sale from various media, including watercolour, pastel, oil, acrylics, ink, sculpture, and mixed media.

When: April 1 to May 31.

Where: Online

The annual Winter Stations is expanding across the city in order to comply with Toronto’s current COVID-19 restrictions. Part of the newly rebranded Spring and Summer Stations exhibitions are located at the Distillery District from May 21 to late June. This is where the ARc de Blob, From Small Beginnings, and The Epitonium exhibit will be located. During the same time, other Spring Stations like the THROBBER are located at 33 Parliament Street from May 21 to late June.

When: May 21 to late June.

Where: The Distillery District and 33 Parliament Street.

Cops Doughnuts has opened a new shop in Toronto’s east end, making it easier for you to get your hands on the sweetest mini doughnuts. The coffee and doughnuts shop shared on Instagram that they have secured a spot at the East Room workspace at 4 Matilda Street. Their mini doughnuts are made from scratch daily and can be ordered online for pick up. Though you’re able to choose from their main lineup like the classic cinnamon sugar, the OG sour cream, they also have a rotating weekly special, which is disclosed on Instagram.

When: 9 am to 11 pm every day.

Where: 4 Matilda Street

This bar on wheels offers cold alcoholic treats and drinks to enjoy on hot summer days. “Grab a frozen boozy and go for a walk on a hot summer day, or a cocktail and sandwich and head to the park for a picnic,” a representative of Nomad told Daily Hive. “The point is, in a world where mobility is constrained and every social interaction is held suspect, you can be spontaneous and adventurous.” Their drink menu includes a Bohemian RhapsoTEA cocktail, Boozies(boozy freezies), and a Painkiller cocktail.

When: TBA on Instagram

Where: Tuesdays to Saturdays from 1 pm to 6 pm (depending on weather).

Is it summer yet? This Toronto ice cream parlour has created the ultimate boozy ice cream float just in time for the upcoming hot season. S’cream Ice Cream is located at 126 Cumberland Street in Yorkville and has turned the classic treat into an alcohol-infused dream.

When: Monday to Thursday from 11 am to 9 pm, Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 11 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 9 pm.

Where: 126 Cumberland Street

Craving dim sum and Chinese food? Moon Palace is downtown Toronto’s newest spot for authentic Cantonese cuisine. The restaurant is located at the Atrium on Bay and specializes in a variety of dim sum options that are made fresh daily. Moon Palace initially opened back in January of this year but has only been able to offer take-out and delivery options due to restrictions.

When: 11:30 am to 8 pm every day

Where: 40 Dundas Street West