Toronto has a new spot for authentic Cantonese fare

Craving dim sum and Chinese food? Moon Palace is downtown Toronto’s newest spot for authentic Cantonese cuisine.

The restaurant is located at the Atrium on Bay, 40 Dundas Street West, and specializes in a variety of dim sum options that are made fresh daily.

Moon Palace initially opened back in January of this year but has only been able to offer take-out and delivery options due to restrictions.

Lobsters are their specialty. Their steam lobster dumplings are adorably pink and a definite must-try. Another wise option is the Hong-Kong Style Lobster, it’s juicy and full of flavour.

Other menu goods include Singapore Noodles with stir-fried vermicelli noodles, fresh prawns and hearty BBQ pork in a delicious blend of curry. The Cantonese Chow Mein is made with fried egg noodles accompanied by a mix of pork, beef, and assorted seafood.

The full menu can be viewed here. For larger households, Moon Palace has combos available starting at $96.27 and up.

Moon Palace is open every day from 11:30 am to 8 pm for takeout and delivery via Uber Eats, Door Dash, and SkipTheDishes.

Address: 40 Dundas Street West

Hours: 11:30 am to 8 pm every day