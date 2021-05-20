15 meals in Toronto that you have to eat at least once

Toronto never misses when it comes to food options! There are so many spots scattered across the city, the only question you’ll be asking yourself is “where to eat next?”

From sweet, rich desserts to the most succulent of foods, Toronto has got it all and you’ll be shocked to find out there are so many hidden gems to discover.

If you’re looking to try something new or willing to try fan favourites, here are a few meals you’ll have to treat yourself to when you’re in the city.

Fresh fruit cups at Dice

Nothing beats fresh fruit on a hot summer day. Dice is a great stop in Toronto if you’re looking for something to cool you off.

Pulled pork sandwiches at Matt’s Smokehouse

Rich, saucy and tender! A gold old pulled pork sammy at Matt’s Smokehouse is a definite grab when you’re looking for something filling.

Boozy ice cream shots at S’cream Ice Cream

Cocktails AND ice cream? A combination made in heaven. If you’re in Toronto’s Yorkville area, S’Cream Ice Cream has a bunch of new concoctions available on its menu.

A massive slice of pizza at Lamanna’s Bakery

A slice that’s bigger than your head! You might want to share this with a friend, or three but these slices never miss.

Smash burgers at Matty’s Patty’s Burger Club

If you’re looking for a delicious burger, Matty’s Patty’s Burger Club is a MUST if you’re in the Trinity Bellwoods area.

Mochi doughnuts at Isabella’s Mochi Donut Boutique

There are three locations where you can get your hands on mochi doughnuts and honestly, you’ll want to get more than just one. Isabella’s Mochi Donut Boutique can be found in the downtown area, Koreatown, and the beaches.

Charcuterie boxes at Beloved Eats

Beloved Eats is a small business and works on placing orders ahead of time. The boxes are perfect for a picnic date this summer.

Mac and Cheese at Bobbie Sue’s Mac & Cheese

Bobbie Sue’s Mac & Cheese… if you know, you know! You can’t go wrong with this choice.

Gyros at Messini Authentic Gyros

This spot is KNOWN for its gyros so why not head to the Danforth and try it from the best of the best.

Egg Sandwich at Egg Club

If you love breakfast foods at any point of the day then Egg Club Sandwich is your go-to. They’re huge and fluffy!

Rice bowls at Yaksha

Some of the best Southeast Asian cuisines can be found at Yaksha. They’ve taken traditional flavours and merged it all into a delicious rice bowl.

Falafel at Fattoush Levantine Diner

Fattoush is fairly new to the food game BUT their falafels should be on your radar!

Tacos at Latin World

There are so many taco spots in the city so if you’re in the mood for some authentic eats, try out Latin World. They also have $1 taco deals on select days!

Poutines at NomNomNom Poutine

A twist on a Candian classic! You can’t go wrong with a good old poutine, but NomNomNom Poutine goes above and beyond with their toppings like smoked meat, spicy chicken and more.

Butter chicken at Banjara

Some of the best butter chicken can be found at Banjara Indian Cuisine. There are two Toronto locations where you can place your orders.