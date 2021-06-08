Pride guide: here are all of the Pride parades happening in Seattle this year

With Seattle Pride events going virtual, you may be feeling less spirit than usual.

Besides several rainbow food deals and Pride-themed pop-ups, we do admit; Pride’s not the same as it was pre-pandemic.

Lucky for us, Washington is slowly returning to normal, and a few of our wonderful Pride parades are coming back.

Here are all of the Pride parades happening in Seattle this year:

Show off your new rainbow mankini at Alki Beach Pride. On August 14, roll out to enjoy a car parade. On August 15, roll out on your bike, blades, or skateboard for a rolling Pride Parade.

When: August 14 to 15

Time: All-day

Where: Alki Beach

Lasting two days, the Capitol Hill March and Rally will end at Cal Anderson Park, where there’ll be a doggie drag costume contest, council and mayoral debates, live musicians, and even a talent show.

When: June 26 and 27

Time: a full schedule of events can be found on the event website

Where: Cal Anderson Park

Although the June 26 Dyke March is taking place online, organizers are hopeful that they’ll be able to bring their traditional Dyke March and Rally back to the streets of Seattle in late summer.

When: June 26

Time: 5 pm

Where: online

Seattle Pride is going virtual this year. Enjoy the show from the privacy of your own home — heck, you won’t have to worry about anyone seeing you dancing to Big Freedia, Perfume Genius, mxmtoon, and more.

When: June 26 and 27

Time: various times

Where: online

Although they have yet to determine a date, the Seattle PrideFest is planning on arriving in late Summer. PrideFest continues to be one of the largest free Pride Festivals in the country and continues getting bigger and better each year.

When: TBD

Time: TBD

Where: TBD