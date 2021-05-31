Pride Month: A pop-up Pride shop is coming to Seattle this June

A Pride-themed pop-up has made its way to Seattle’s Capitol Hill, landing itself a spot at the brand-new Big Little News.

The bodega-themed print shop is a newly opened neighborhood store with a big selection of specialty magazines, beer, wine, champagne, gifts, and sundries.

In honor of June’s annual Pride Month, however, the newsstand owners Joey Burgess and Tracy Taylor have transformed their shop into a Pride Shop.

“Talk about a labor of love,” said Burgess, who also owns and operates Queer Bar, Cuff Complex, and The Woods,” Our Pride Shop is chock-full of queer-centric titles and goods. Each piece was thoughtfully selected in celebration of Pride everywhere.”

The installation features an array of hard-to-find and carefully curated books, zines, and tote bags, and best of all, it will remain a staple at Big Little News long after Pride Month.