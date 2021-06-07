Pride guide: 7 LGBTQ+ owned bakeries and cafes in Seattle

There are many ways to show support for Seattle’s LGBTQ+ community that don’t involve decking yourself out with rainbows.

One of the best ways to support the community is by eating out or ordering from a restaurant run by those in the LGBTQ+ community.

This Pride month, support the LGBTQ+ community in Seattle by dining at one of our wonderful queer operated businesses:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Flora Bakehouse (@theflorabakehouse)

This month, The Flora Bakehouse is offering rainbow tree cookies that benefit Camp Ten Trees, which supports LGBTQ+ youth and their families, and slices of rainbow cake with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Trans Justice Funding Project.

Location: 511 South Lucile Street, Seattle

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ↟ Seeking Kombucha ↟ (@seekingkombucha)

Unlike most taprooms, this South Lake Union spot serves only non-alcoholic fermented beverages, including kombucha, jun, turmeric soda, tepache, and other fermented drinks. Drinks can be purchased online with free delivery in King County, and in the taproom at 1091 Thomas Street in Seattle.

Location: 1091 Thomas Street

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Squirrel Chops (@squirrelchopscafe)

When you first walk in, you may be a little bit confused as the outside of the shop looks like a salon. Upon closer inspection, you’ll realize that Squirrel Chops is both a salon and cafe and is currently offering their drinks through a takeout window.

Location: 2201 E. Union Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-485-7017

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HeartBeet (@heartbeetosc)

Heartbeet Organic Superfood Cafe focuses on raw, plant-based foods. The healthy spot features everything from vegan smoothies to soups and warm grain bowls.

Location: 6032 California Avenue SW, Seattle

Phone: 206-486-4606

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coffee Shop | Seattle (@distantworldscoffee)

Distant Worlds Coffeehouse is a self-proclaimed gathering ground for geeks of all stripes. They serve up tasty coffee, tea, pastries, as well as several vegan and vegetarian sandwiches.

Location: 6417 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

Phone: 206-525-5191

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fulcrum Coffee Roasters (@fulcrumcoffeeroasters)

Enjoy responsibly sourced, high-quality coffee at Fulcrum Coffee. The spot aims to promote acceptance for all genders and sexualities and sell darn good coffee.

Location: 590 Bell Street, Seattle

Phone: 425-741-3405

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honest Biscuits (@honestbiscuits)

Honestly, you need to try honest biscuits. Each tasty biscuit pays homage to the owner’s grandmother, who used to serve her grandchildren warm and tasty biscuits just like the ones you can try today.

Location: 1901 Western Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 206-682-7179

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram