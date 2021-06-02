Pride guide: 7 Seattle Pride events you don't want to miss

It’s Pride month here in Seattle, which means that rainbow flags are flying and events are taking place all over the city.

Although the official Seattle Pride events will be held online again this year, several other spots around the city are resuming in-person celebrations.

Here’s what’s going on this June for Seattle Pride:

Help clean up Cal Anderson Park during the Taking Pride in Capitol Hill event.

When: June 6

Time: 9 am to 1 pm

Where: Cal Anderson Park

Admission: Free

The Pride Parade will be going virtual this year and include performances by Big Freedia, Mary Lambert, Perfume Genius, and mxmtoon. More information is available at seattlepride.com.

When: June 26

Time: 6 to 8 pm

Where: online

Admission: Free

Join Children’s Librarians celebrating Seattle’s diverse families of birth and choice with songs, dancing, stories, and glitter.

When: Every Wednesday

Time: 10 to 10:20 am

Where: online

Admission: free

Every Thursday in June, enjoy an inclusive comedy space through Discord. Get reps in, make new friends, and have a ball at Bandit Theater’s weekly pay-what-you-want improv jam.

When: Every Thursday in June

Time: 6 to 7 pm

Admission: Join HERE

Join a big ol’ crew of SDF Instructors as they lead you through a 75 min Friday Night Dance Fitness SweatSesh. All proceeds from the event will directly benefit YouthCare, which works to end youth homelessness and to ensure that young people are valued for who they are and empowered to achieve their potential.

When: June 11

Time: 7 to 8:15 pm

Where: online

Admission: $15

Rock For Pride 2021 – This Is Me provides awareness, support and a sense of pride to the LGBTQIA community. This show features heartfelt messages of love and celebration by fellow community leaders and performances by Seattle musicians, drag artists, and more.

When: June 12

Time: 6 pm

Where: online

Admission: Free

Help celebrate queer and trans workers and meet several advocates from the Workers’ Rights Committee. If you feel that your workers’ rights have been violated, come to meet with Fair Work Center legal clinic and get an appointment scheduled.

When: June 17

Time: 4 to 5 pm

Where: Online

Admission: Free