Pride guide: 7 Seattle Pride events you don't want to miss
It’s Pride month here in Seattle, which means that rainbow flags are flying and events are taking place all over the city.
Although the official Seattle Pride events will be held online again this year, several other spots around the city are resuming in-person celebrations.
Here’s what’s going on this June for Seattle Pride:
Taking Pride in Capitol Hill
Help clean up Cal Anderson Park during the Taking Pride in Capitol Hill event.
When: June 6
Time: 9 am to 1 pm
Where: Cal Anderson Park
Admission: Free
Seattle Pride Parade
The Pride Parade will be going virtual this year and include performances by Big Freedia, Mary Lambert, Perfume Genius, and mxmtoon. More information is available at seattlepride.com.
When: June 26
Time: 6 to 8 pm
Where: online
Admission: Free
Rainbow Story Times
Join Children’s Librarians celebrating Seattle’s diverse families of birth and choice with songs, dancing, stories, and glitter.
When: Every Wednesday
Time: 10 to 10:20 am
Where: online
Admission: free
Round Up Improv Jam
Every Thursday in June, enjoy an inclusive comedy space through Discord. Get reps in, make new friends, and have a ball at Bandit Theater’s weekly pay-what-you-want improv jam.
When: Every Thursday in June
Time: 6 to 7 pm
Admission: Join HERE
PRIDE Party and Fundraiser for YouthCare
Join a big ol’ crew of SDF Instructors as they lead you through a 75 min Friday Night Dance Fitness SweatSesh. All proceeds from the event will directly benefit YouthCare, which works to end youth homelessness and to ensure that young people are valued for who they are and empowered to achieve their potential.
When: June 11
Time: 7 to 8:15 pm
Where: online
Admission: $15
Rock For Pride 2021 – This Is Me
Rock For Pride 2021 – This Is Me provides awareness, support and a sense of pride to the LGBTQIA community. This show features heartfelt messages of love and celebration by fellow community leaders and performances by Seattle musicians, drag artists, and more.
When: June 12
Time: 6 pm
Where: online
Admission: Free
Power Up!
Help celebrate queer and trans workers and meet several advocates from the Workers’ Rights Committee. If you feel that your workers’ rights have been violated, come to meet with Fair Work Center legal clinic and get an appointment scheduled.
When: June 17
Time: 4 to 5 pm
Where: Online
Admission: Free