Starting June 7, The Flora Bakehouse on Beacon Hill will be celebrating Pride month with several specials.

On June 26 and 27, the bakehouse will be selling slices of rainbow cake with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Trans Justice Funding Project. Whole rainbow cakes will be available to pre-order online starting June 7.

Most notable, however, are their rainbow tree cookies available the entire month of June.

All proceeds from the cookies will benefit Camp Ten Trees, which supports LGBTQ+ youth and their families.

Location: 511 South Lucile Street, Seattle

