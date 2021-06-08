Pride Guide: Cupcake Royale is serving up some seriously gay cupcakes

“Baby, we were baked this way” is how Cupcake Royale describes their Gay Cupcake.

Offered in singles or packs of 12, the Gay Cupcake features confetti and sugar rainbows stacked on top of a confetti cake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chophouse Row (@chophouserow)

In addition to the Gay Cupcake, those who prefer having chocolate cake and white vanilla buttercream can go for the rainbow dozen with sprinkles and rainbows rather than confetti.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FareStart (@_farestart)

Cupcake Royale also sells The Pride Dozen — a dozen confetti cakes topped with both summer and Pride-themed sugar toppers. Of course, the cupcakerie is still selling all of their usual cupcakes. But why go for those when you can quite literally fill yourself with cupcakes and rainbows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Lynn Solomon (@rlynn_solomon)

Location: 1111 E Pike Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-701-9579

Location: 2052 NW Market Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-701-6238

Location: 1101 34th Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 206-701-6240

Location: 4556 California Avenue SW, Seattle

Phone: 206-701-6266

Location: 106 Pine Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-443-8674

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram