Events

15 exciting things to check out around Montreal this November

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Nov 2 2021, 2:51 pm
15 exciting things to check out around Montreal this November
Shutterstock

Not yet winter but not quite fall; November, the calm before the half-year-long snowstorm, is a bit of an odd month. But does it deserve the bad wrap it gets?

Heck no!

As you’ll see, there’s still plenty of things to do in and around Montreal for the next month. There’s live music, museum exhibitions, some early Christmas festivities and more.

Here are 15 events and activities you should keep on your radar for the next month.

Stand up comedy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kris Dulgar (@standupkris)

Peroni is hosting a series of comedy nights in November. Arrive early for a bite to eat and for a great view of the stage. First come, first served.

Getting there will be a breeze since indoor parking is FREE at the SunLife building!

For tickets and information, click here.

When: November 4, 5
Times: 8:30 pm – 10 pm
Where: 1155 Metcalfe
Price: $17

Jean-Talon Chrismas market

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NOELMTL (@noelmontreal)


Don’t want to wait until December 1 to get into the holiday spirit? No problem. Check out the Jean-Talon market’s Christmas display as of November 27. There’ll be plenty of seasonal delights that are sure to make you feel like a kid again.

When: November 27 to December 23
Where: 7070 Henri Julien Ave
Price: Vary depending on products

Glow stick party at Muzique

MONTREAL GLOW PARTY | FRI NOV 5 image

Muzique

What’s better than drinking and dancing on a Friday night? Doing it with glow sticks, of course.

For tickets and more info on the event, click here.

When: Friday, November 5
Times: 9 pm
Where: Muzique, 3781 Boulevard Saint-Laurent
Price: $10 – $20

New Exhibits at Phi Centre

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Centre PHI (@phicentre)

This fall, the PHI Centre is offering completely free programming.

New exhibits include an augmented reality tour, a new musical listening room called Living Sound, a multimedia installation on the windows of PHI Centre featuring Innu poet Josephine Bacon, and a series of new film screenings by Montreal’s emerging Black artists.

When: Daily
Times: Monday – Tuesday, 9 am – 5 pm; Wednesday – Friday, 9 am – 7 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm
Where: 315 Saint-Paul W,
Price: Free

Haunted pub crawl

Led by a professional ghost storyteller, the Haunted Montreal Pub Crawl visits three haunted pubs. Starting at McKibbin’s Irish Pub on Bishop Street, guests will not only learn about many of the haunted drinking establishments in the city but will also hear Montreal’s most infamous ghost stories.

When: Sundays
Times: 3 pm
Where: 1426 Rue Bishop
Price: $24

The Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre

While the Canadiens have had a pretty underwhelming start so far, there’s still time to turn things around.

The losing trend has also led to a drop in ticket prices, making now the perfect time to catch a game at a discount.

When: November 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 18, 20, 29
Times: Vary
Where: Bell Centre
Price: Varies, available online

Plant propagation and lattes

Down to Reiki

Healing Plants/Down to Reiki

As a part of Greenhound Canada Greenspaces’ Plant Education Series, this activity will show you some widely used techniques which can be used to make plant “babies,” which you can take home.

When: November 6
Times: 5:30 – 7:30 pm
Where: LEAVES HOUSE, 1800 Avenue McGill
Price: $15

THE INFINITE

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J-F Savaria (@jfsavaria)

THE INFINITE is a new, groundbreaking virtual reality multi-sensory exhibition that takes guests on a journey aboard the International Space Station.

Freely explore a life-sized reproduction of the ISS in virtual reality as if you were there. Using several different mediums (VR, augmented reality, and projections), the exhibit offers “exceptional realism in an experience that lasts 60 minutes,” says the Centre PHI.

Go to space without having to leave Earth. Great deal.

When: From now until November 7
Times: Friday to Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm; Tuesday to Thursday, 10 am – 7 pm
Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal – 2020, rue William
Price: $10 – $40 (from Tuesday to Thursday), $12 – $50 (Friday to Sunday)

Genesis live in concert

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genesis (@genesis_band)

During their Last Domino tour, the rock supergroup is making two stops at the Bell Centre in Montreal. This may just be your last chance to see these legends, so get your tickets ASAP.

When: November 22, 23
Time: 7 pm
Where: Bell Centre
Price: Varies, available online

Haunted Downtown

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Haunted Montréal (@hauntedmontreal)

Haunted Montreal has you covered with their series of paranormal tours that you can take part in across the city. Haunted Montreal conducts weekly ghost walks, paranormal investigations, and haunted pub crawls in neighbourhoods like Griffintown and the Old Port.

Among their most popular tours is Haunted Downtown, an event that brings willing participants to haunted bars, abandoned graveyards, and hotels “rife with paranormal activity.”

When: Saturdays (until November 6)
Time: 8:30 pm to 10 pm
Where: Norman Bethune Square
Price: $24.50

Christmas pop-up bar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miracle Montreal (@miraclemontreal)

This year, Miracle Montreal will take over Parliament in the Old Port, bringing a sleigh-full of festive feels to the stone-walled pub.

Christmas-themed cocktails include the  Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Nice Shot, and Naughty Shot.

When: November 16 – December 26
Where: 351 Pl. d’Youville
Price: Varies per drink

AURA 

November is the last month to take in AURA, one of the Old Port’s most popular and beautiful events.

Moment Factory presents the immersive light show at the timeless Notre Dame Basilica.

It’s seriously breathtaking.

When: November 4 – 27
Time: 6, 7, 8 and 9 pm
Where: Notre-Dame Basilica, 110 Notre-Dame St Ouest
Price: Ranges from $21 to $32, available online

Candlelight Concerts

Candlelight Concerts take place in over 85 cities worldwide at more than 1,000 timeless venues, including historic churches here in Montreal.

Currently, the one-of-a-kind experience is performing a slew of contemporary and classical concerts at the breathtaking Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours in Old Montreal.

When: November 5 and 6
Time: 7 and 9:15 pm
Where: Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours
Price: $40, available online

It’s Circus Time!

The exhibit features costumes, set pieces, works of art, props, giant scale models, iconic objects, training, and backstage equipment.

Guests can also climb into a mini clown car, test their balance and coordination, and discover their inner circus artist.

When: From now until March 6, 2022
Time: 10 am – 5 pm, closed Mondays
Where: 350 Place Royale
Price: $16 – $24

RECHARGER/Unwind – Oasis Immersion

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OASIS immersion (@oasisimmersion)

Housed inside the Palais des congrès, RECHARGER/Unwind is a stunning new digital world that aims to reenergize guests at Oasis immersion, Canada’s biggest immersive indoor attraction.

RECHARGER/Unwind is an immersive walkthrough experience comprised of ten works by some of Quebec’s (and the world’s) most prominent digital artists.

When: From now until January 30, 2022
Time: 10:20 am – 8:20 pm
Where: Palais des Congrès de Montréal, 1001 Pl. Jean-Paul-Riopelle
Price: From $19 to $25, available online

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ Listed
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT