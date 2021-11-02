15 exciting things to check out around Montreal this November
Not yet winter but not quite fall; November, the calm before the half-year-long snowstorm, is a bit of an odd month. But does it deserve the bad wrap it gets?
Heck no!
As you’ll see, there’s still plenty of things to do in and around Montreal for the next month. There’s live music, museum exhibitions, some early Christmas festivities and more.
- You might also like:
- Here's what we know about Montreal's new area code
- These movies and TV shows are being filmed in Montreal this month
Here are 15 events and activities you should keep on your radar for the next month.
Stand up comedy
View this post on Instagram
Peroni is hosting a series of comedy nights in November. Arrive early for a bite to eat and for a great view of the stage. First come, first served.
Getting there will be a breeze since indoor parking is FREE at the SunLife building!
For tickets and information, click here.
When: November 4, 5
Times: 8:30 pm – 10 pm
Where: 1155 Metcalfe
Price: $17
Jean-Talon Chrismas market
View this post on Instagram
Don’t want to wait until December 1 to get into the holiday spirit? No problem. Check out the Jean-Talon market’s Christmas display as of November 27. There’ll be plenty of seasonal delights that are sure to make you feel like a kid again.
When: November 27 to December 23
Where: 7070 Henri Julien Ave
Price: Vary depending on products
Glow stick party at Muzique
What’s better than drinking and dancing on a Friday night? Doing it with glow sticks, of course.
For tickets and more info on the event, click here.
When: Friday, November 5
Times: 9 pm
Where: Muzique, 3781 Boulevard Saint-Laurent
Price: $10 – $20
New Exhibits at Phi Centre
View this post on Instagram
This fall, the PHI Centre is offering completely free programming.
New exhibits include an augmented reality tour, a new musical listening room called Living Sound, a multimedia installation on the windows of PHI Centre featuring Innu poet Josephine Bacon, and a series of new film screenings by Montreal’s emerging Black artists.
When: Daily
Times: Monday – Tuesday, 9 am – 5 pm; Wednesday – Friday, 9 am – 7 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm
Where: 315 Saint-Paul W,
Price: Free
Haunted pub crawl
View this post on Instagram
Led by a professional ghost storyteller, the Haunted Montreal Pub Crawl visits three haunted pubs. Starting at McKibbin’s Irish Pub on Bishop Street, guests will not only learn about many of the haunted drinking establishments in the city but will also hear Montreal’s most infamous ghost stories.
When: Sundays
Times: 3 pm
Where: 1426 Rue Bishop
Price: $24
The Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre
View this post on Instagram
While the Canadiens have had a pretty underwhelming start so far, there’s still time to turn things around.
The losing trend has also led to a drop in ticket prices, making now the perfect time to catch a game at a discount.
When: November 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 18, 20, 29
Times: Vary
Where: Bell Centre
Price: Varies, available online
Plant propagation and lattes
As a part of Greenhound Canada Greenspaces’ Plant Education Series, this activity will show you some widely used techniques which can be used to make plant “babies,” which you can take home.
When: November 6
Times: 5:30 – 7:30 pm
Where: LEAVES HOUSE, 1800 Avenue McGill
Price: $15
THE INFINITE
View this post on Instagram
THE INFINITE is a new, groundbreaking virtual reality multi-sensory exhibition that takes guests on a journey aboard the International Space Station.
Freely explore a life-sized reproduction of the ISS in virtual reality as if you were there. Using several different mediums (VR, augmented reality, and projections), the exhibit offers “exceptional realism in an experience that lasts 60 minutes,” says the Centre PHI.
Go to space without having to leave Earth. Great deal.
When: From now until November 7
Times: Friday to Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm; Tuesday to Thursday, 10 am – 7 pm
Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal – 2020, rue William
Price: $10 – $40 (from Tuesday to Thursday), $12 – $50 (Friday to Sunday)
Genesis live in concert
View this post on Instagram
During their Last Domino tour, the rock supergroup is making two stops at the Bell Centre in Montreal. This may just be your last chance to see these legends, so get your tickets ASAP.
When: November 22, 23
Time: 7 pm
Where: Bell Centre
Price: Varies, available online
Haunted Downtown
View this post on Instagram
Haunted Montreal has you covered with their series of paranormal tours that you can take part in across the city. Haunted Montreal conducts weekly ghost walks, paranormal investigations, and haunted pub crawls in neighbourhoods like Griffintown and the Old Port.
Among their most popular tours is Haunted Downtown, an event that brings willing participants to haunted bars, abandoned graveyards, and hotels “rife with paranormal activity.”
When: Saturdays (until November 6)
Time: 8:30 pm to 10 pm
Where: Norman Bethune Square
Price: $24.50