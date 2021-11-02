15 exciting things to check out around Montreal this November

Not yet winter but not quite fall; November, the calm before the half-year-long snowstorm, is a bit of an odd month. But does it deserve the bad wrap it gets?

Heck no!

As you’ll see, there’s still plenty of things to do in and around Montreal for the next month. There’s live music, museum exhibitions, some early Christmas festivities and more.

Here are 15 events and activities you should keep on your radar for the next month.

Peroni is hosting a series of comedy nights in November. Arrive early for a bite to eat and for a great view of the stage. First come, first served.

Getting there will be a breeze since indoor parking is FREE at the SunLife building!

When: November 4, 5

Times: 8:30 pm – 10 pm

Where: 1155 Metcalfe

Price: $17

Don’t want to wait until December 1 to get into the holiday spirit? No problem. Check out the Jean-Talon market’s Christmas display as of November 27. There’ll be plenty of seasonal delights that are sure to make you feel like a kid again.

When: November 27 to December 23

Where: 7070 Henri Julien Ave

Price: Vary depending on products

What’s better than drinking and dancing on a Friday night? Doing it with glow sticks, of course.

When: Friday, November 5

Times: 9 pm

Where: Muzique, 3781 Boulevard Saint-Laurent

Price: $10 – $20

This fall, the PHI Centre is offering completely free programming.

New exhibits include an augmented reality tour, a new musical listening room called Living Sound, a multimedia installation on the windows of PHI Centre featuring Innu poet Josephine Bacon, and a series of new film screenings by Montreal’s emerging Black artists.

When: Daily

Times: Monday – Tuesday, 9 am – 5 pm; Wednesday – Friday, 9 am – 7 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm

Where: 315 Saint-Paul W,

Price: Free

Led by a professional ghost storyteller, the Haunted Montreal Pub Crawl visits three haunted pubs. Starting at McKibbin’s Irish Pub on Bishop Street, guests will not only learn about many of the haunted drinking establishments in the city but will also hear Montreal’s most infamous ghost stories.

When: Sundays

Times: 3 pm

Where: 1426 Rue Bishop

Price: $24

While the Canadiens have had a pretty underwhelming start so far, there’s still time to turn things around.

The losing trend has also led to a drop in ticket prices, making now the perfect time to catch a game at a discount.

When: November 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 18, 20, 29

Times: Vary

Where: Bell Centre

Price: Varies, available online

As a part of Greenhound Canada Greenspaces’ Plant Education Series, this activity will show you some widely used techniques which can be used to make plant “babies,” which you can take home.

When: November 6

Times: 5:30 – 7:30 pm

Where: LEAVES HOUSE, 1800 Avenue McGill

Price: $15

THE INFINITE is a new, groundbreaking virtual reality multi-sensory exhibition that takes guests on a journey aboard the International Space Station.

Freely explore a life-sized reproduction of the ISS in virtual reality as if you were there. Using several different mediums (VR, augmented reality, and projections), the exhibit offers “exceptional realism in an experience that lasts 60 minutes,” says the Centre PHI.

Go to space without having to leave Earth. Great deal.

When: From now until November 7

Times: Friday to Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm; Tuesday to Thursday, 10 am – 7 pm

Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal – 2020, rue William

Price: $10 – $40 (from Tuesday to Thursday), $12 – $50 (Friday to Sunday)

During their Last Domino tour, the rock supergroup is making two stops at the Bell Centre in Montreal. This may just be your last chance to see these legends, so get your tickets ASAP.

When: November 22, 23

Time: 7 pm

Where: Bell Centre

Price: Varies, available online