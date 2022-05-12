Montreal is about to get a brand new rooftop terrace, overlooking the downtown core.

Terrasse Carla, the latest venture from The Luck Belly Group (of Le Red Tiger, Tiramisu, and Le Blossom fame) is opening its patio to the public on Friday, May 20.

After hosting private parties, Terrasse Carla is readying its 7,000 sq ft space located atop the roof of the Hampton Inn by Hilton in downtown.

In an email shared with Daily Hive, the Carla team says its terrace is inspired by the “French colonial mansions of Vietnam” and is filled with “lush vegetation reminiscent of the Vietnamese jungles.” Topped off with an eclectic mix of monochromatic colours, exotic marble, and textured finishes, Terrasse Carla says the spot will “easily become your go-to summer destination.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justine Tremblay (@justine_dtremblay)

The menu is spearheaded by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s personal chef, Chanthy Yen, and combines classic French and Vietnamese cuisines.

The terrace’s cocktail menu is curated by renowned mixologist Kevin Demers of Montreal’s The Coldroom.

Needless to say, even though photos of the new spot have been kept under wraps, Yen and Demers form a formidable one-two punch as far as new spots go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrasse Carla (@terrassecarla)

As of Friday, May 20, Terrasse Carla will open to the public, offering Montrealers and tourists “perfect views, passed bites, and out-of-this-world cocktails.”

It’s terrace season in Montreal, for more information about Terrasse Carla, check out their website. For more terraces across the island, check out our favourite spots as the warm weather gets into full swing.