If you’ve never heard of downtown Montreal’s hidden cocktail bar, Gokudo, that’s because that’s how secrets work.

Located in the heart of downtown, Gokudo, which means “one path” in Japanese, is hidden behind a small six-seater fish shack named Ryōshi. The trendy cocktail spot says it offers Montrealers their “first glimpse into the sake culture of Japan” while offering patrons handcrafted cocktails.

“Montreal’s best secret will transport you straight to the spirit of Japanese culture,” says Gokudo. “When you walk through the door, you are no longer in Montreal.”

Located at 630 Rue Cathcart, look for a simple Asian lantern and thin strips of wood on the stylish spot’s exterior. You’ll enter the very small Ryōshi and have to walk through black curtains in the middle to get to Gokudo.

(Anytime you’re given instructions to get into a place, you know it’s exciting… )

Revel in the instant change of scenery and soak up the dimly lit wood walls, cozy banquets, library, stunning Asian decor, candle-lit tables, and mysterious vibe.

Grab yourself a tasty handcrafted cocktail and let all your friends know how sneaky cool you are. Then, marvel at the giant tiger mural, which Gokudo says represents “everything we strive to be — courageous, fierce, and strong.”

Isn’t there something great about drinking in secret?

