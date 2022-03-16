Justin Trudeau's personal chef opening new spot at Montreal's Time Out Market

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s personal chef has touched down in Montreal.

Chef Chanthy Yen will be opening a new concession stand at Time Out Market Montréal on March 29, highlighting the chef’s passion for Canadian cuisine weaved together with multiple provinces and cultures, reflecting Yen’s travels across Canada.

According to Time Out Montreal, Yen’s new spot has allowed him to conceptualize the term “Pan Canadian” cuisine. The chef’s new spot will blend traditional and new Canadian cuisine.

Foodies can expect appetizers such as Chanthy’s buttery whelks, tiger shrimp, parmesan truffle fries, as well as mains that showcase Canadian know-how for steak, homemade fries, and delectable fried mussels in white wine, coconut, fine herbs, and chili.

“Canadian cuisine is, in many ways, my own journey,” says Chef Yen. “It’s an unravelling and rediscovery. When my family came to Canada, we didn’t know what was around us and we had to get scrappy and creative. That’s how it is; it’s an array of different journeys coming together and rediscovering themselves and their identities within their new communities. I’m privileged to travel across the country, and what I can’t help but do is eat to feel the energy, creativity, and the stories of these individuals living here today and running their businesses where food is their life.”

Time Out Market Montreal, the 40,000 sq ft space in the Eaton Centre, has a dozen different eateries, a pop-up kitchen, three bars, a cooking academy, and a retail shop. Yen’s new spot at the Time Out Market is not his first foodie project in Montreal — he created the menu at Chinatown’s new Italian-Japanese fusion restaurant, Tiramisu.

“We are delighted to have Chanthy Yen join us at the Market. The arrival heralds the start of an exciting new culinary adventure,” says Laurent Ruffier-Lanche, the General Manager of Time Out Market Montréal. “We are confident that guests will love this New Canadian cuisine concept. An added bonus – as Chanthy is the Chef to the prime minister, his cuisine has the Justin Trudeau stamp of approval!”

Montreal’s Time Out Market is open from 11:30 am to 8 pm from Monday through Wednesday and until 9 pm on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.