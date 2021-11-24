Montreal's new Italian-Japanese fusion restaurant opens this week

Found within the Hampton by Hilton in the heart of Chinatown, Tiramisu has made it their mission to offer diners a sophisticated environment that produces food you probably won’t find anywhere else.

Inspired by Montreal’s diverse culinary scene, Tiramisu’s original concept blends classical Italian cuisine with Japanese influences to offer a never-before-seen creative mix.

The result of the mash-up has produced unique and enthusiastic dishes like sushi arancini, tonkotsu lasagna, and mollusco pizza, which is best eaten with spicy habanero and yuzu sauces.

You can also order traditional dishes from both cuisines, such as tataki and bucatini carbonara.

Dessert options include a light and airy panna cotta as well as the namesake tiramisu, which is made with a hint of Japanese whiskey.

The menu for the restaurant and lounge, which officially opens on November 26th, was handcrafted by Chef Chanthy Yen, Executive Chef of the former Fieldstone & Parliament Pub & Parlour in Montreal’s Old Port, as well as sister establishment The Coldroom.

The bar features cocktails like the Briscola Spritz and the Smoked Plum Negroni to compliment the 3,000 square foot eatery’s already vast wine and sake list.

In collaboration with Montreal’s Café Saint-Henri, Tiramisu’s dining room will also be accompanied by Caffè Misu, which specializes in Italian pastries, gelato, and coffee.

In a press release submitted to Daily Hive Montreal, the restaurant says its mission is “to bring a unique Italian-Japanese experience to Montreal which is reflected in the traditional décor, while keeping Chinatown’s spirit.”

So whether you’re in the market for a gourmet dinner, quick takeout, or a well-crafted digestivo, Tiramisu is a sure bet.

For more information and/or to book a reservation, visit Tiramisu’s website.

Opening Date: Friday, November 26, 2021

Address: 989 Boulevard Saint-Laurent

Hours: Every day from 11:30 am until late