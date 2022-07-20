Do look up: Another sparkling fireworks show is happening in Old Montreal tonight

How about fusing a bit of Montreal heat with some skyward fireworks?

You might want to keep your head up in Montreal tonight as another spectacular fireworks show is taking over Old Port’s skies tonight.

Fireworks in Montreal are an absolute delight through the summer but don’t think the pyrotechnic show is reserved exclusively for weekends.

For the second time since the return of the L’International des Feux Loto-Québec, a mid-week show will take place across Montreal skies.

Tonight’s show will pay tribute to Italy, giving audiences an immersive view of good food and music, Formula 1 racing, and soccer, courtesy of Italian pyrotechnics firm Fireworks Lieto SRL.

La Ronde says audiences can go on a “journey through its home country and enjoy a taste of La dolce vita.”

“The mesmerizing display of brilliant colours and movement are accompanied by a soundtrack that features traditional Italian songs such as O Sole Mio, classics such as Caruso, and an emotional rendition of La Vita E Bella by Andrea Boccelli, as a tribute to those forced to deal with the hardships of war,” says the amusement park.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dominic (@decocco__)

Lieto Fireworks SRL is currently run by Ugo Lieto and his son, Antonio Lieto, who represents the third generation of the family at the helm of the Italian company. “Its exacting standards, passion and ability to combine tradition and modernity have made Fireworks Lieto SRL a leader in the pyrotechnics industry,” says La Ronde.

June marked the return of l’International des Feux Loto-Québec in Montreal, the first full-scale fireworks display in over two years. To kick off the summer-long fest, Montreal’s fireworks festival paid tribute to musical icon Prince and last week’s show honoured Hungary.

Future shows will pay tribute to Croatia and England before summing up the summer-long festival with “Finale des Étoiles Loto-Québec” in August.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J-F Savaria (@jfsavaria)

Montreal’s fireworks festival is the largest pyrotechnic competition in the world and features different weekly themes, gathering firework teams from all over the world.

Firework fans can catch the display from the launch site at La Ronde for $60 to $76 (available online) or any of these phenomenal options across Montreal for free.

Dates for the remainder of the summer are as follows, starting at 10 pm, rain or shine:

July 27, August 3 and 6

When: Wednesday, July 20

Time: 10 pm (rain or shine)

Price: $60 to $76 (on-site at La Ronde); free (outside of La Ronde)