"Hot and humid": Montreal could feel like more than 40ºC today

Montreal temperatures can feel like “40ºC or more” across the island as an Environment Canada heat warning is in effect.

At 4:15 am ET, the federal weather agency updated Tuesday’s heat warning for Montreal, saying “today will be hot and humid.”

Humidex values will reach 40ºC or more. “Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place,” says the alert.

The agency is asking citizens to reduce heat risks and advises folks to schedule outdoor activities during the cooler parts of the day.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke, or heat exhaustion.

The alert is in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montreal Island area

According to The Weather Network, Montreal temperatures are expected to “feel like” 38ºC on Thursday, 34ºC on Friday, and 36ºC on both weekend days.

Sunday is also forecast to bring thunderstorms and roughly 15 mm of rainfall.

Environment Canada asks citizens to continually monitor weather updates once an alert has been issued.